close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day yet at 4.9°C

Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day yet at 4.9°C

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Four flights cancelled due to dense fog in the morning; visibility remained below 50 metres in Ambala, Karnal and Ludhiana

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh fell further to 4.9°C on Friday, the first time it has gone below the 5°C mark this season. Dense fog disrupted visibility early in the morning, leading to the cancellation of four flights from the city.

Commuters braving the chill in Amritsar as the temperature dipped to 6.6°C on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Commuters braving the chill in Amritsar as the temperature dipped to 6.6°C on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Also read: Chandigarh: Commuters hassled as 40 buses go off roads

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that chances of dense fog and cold day conditions will continue over the weekend. The visibility was below 25 metres at 5.30am, while it started improving after 8.30am.

Fog was reported from Ambala, Karnal and Ludhiana districts, where visibility remained below 50 metres.

The minimum temperature was 6.6°C at Ambala, Ludhiana and Amritsar, while Karnal recorded a low of 6.3°C.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for cold day conditions and dense fog for Saturday. The orange alert is the second highest of the four-level alerts. Under orange alert, residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared.

Four flights to depart from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata were cancelled due to poor visibility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out