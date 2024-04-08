Evening briefing: SC grants bail to YouTuber; Cong-NC alliance for Lok Sabha polls; and all the latest news

The Supreme Court reinstated the bail of YouTuber 'Sattai' Durai Murugan, accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in 2021. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the cancellation of bail, noting pre-election accusations on YouTube could lead to numerous incarcerations. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi suggested imposing conditions on Murugan's bail to prevent 'scandalous' remarks, but the court questioned who determines scandalousness. The bench reinstated Murugan's bail, stating no grounds justified cancellation. The case originated from a complaint by a DMK member, resulting in Murugan's arrest in October 2021. The Madras HC initially granted him bail, later revoked, but the SC granted interim bail in 2022. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court of India (File)

The Congress and J&K National Conference (NC) announced a coalition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aiming to contest strategically across Jammu and Kashmir. NC's Omar Abdullah and Congress's Salman Khurshid outlined the seat distribution, excluding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the alliance. Khurshid noted the limited scope for PDP inclusion due to seat constraints. The alliance initiated campaigning for respective candidates, emphasizing cooperation between parties. Despite efforts, PDP's absence was attributed to seat limitations. The coalition aims to secure victory across all six seats, delivering a message on Article 370 abrogation and events post-August 2019. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Latest News

TMC leaders detained for staging dharna outside EC office. Dig Deeper

Congress angry over Ram Temple construction: Modi. Dig Deeper

Sanjay Nirupam claims Sanjay Raut is ‘kingpin’ of ‘Khichdi’ scam. Shiv Sena (UBT) responds. Dig Deeper

India News

‘BJP’s ancestors supported British, Muslim League': Kharge counters PM Modi on manifesto. Dig Deeper

Former union minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress tomorrow. Dig Deeper

16% of candidates contesting in LS Poll Phase 1 accused in criminal cases. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump wants immigrants to United States from ‘NICE’ countries, but what are they? Dig Deeper

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Experts warn about increase in deadly vehicle crashes amid rare celestial event. Dig Deeper

Vatican denounces sex change surgery, gender theory and surrogacy as 'grave' threats to human dignity. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Mayank Yadav, at 21, has swiftly risen in India's cricket ranks, impressing in the IPL 2024 and drawing attention for the T20 World Cup squad. With notable pace, he's become a key contender, particularly after his standout performances against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Former selector MSK Prasad views him as a fitting replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami, citing Mayank's ability to handle pressure and maintain line and length. Prasad highlights Mayank's adaptability and change of pace as valuable assets, making him a strong candidate for the T20 World Cup squad, especially on challenging pitches. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed exhaustion over constant queries about her 1994 film Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa and co-star Shah Rukh Khan's success. Despite her weariness, she acknowledged Khan's destined greatness. She finds fame intrusive and wishes for anonymity outside work. Directed by Kundan Shah, the film is now a cult classic and marked Krishnamoorthi's debut. She has since been part of various projects, including television serials. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had a successful 2023 with releases like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, with Muslims worldwide celebrating on the first day of Shawwal. In India, it's expected on April 10 or 11. Beyond festivities, Eid is a chance to showcase style with traditional attire like sarees, abayas, or salwar kameezes. Rich fabrics and vibrant colors like reds, blues, and greens elevate the look. Details like sequins and embroidery add glamour, while layering provides versatility. Comfort is key, and personal touches, like favorite accessories, enhance individuality. Modesty is essential, with longer hemlines and high necklines. Coordinating outfits with family adds to the festive ambiance. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning