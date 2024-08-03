Evening briefing: Uddhav Thackeray's ‘power jihad’ barb at BJP; Shubhanshu Shukla's father on son's space mission, more

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in "power jihad" by breaking political parties to be in government, reported PTI. Thackeray, while addressing party workers in Pune, also hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah over the latter calling him as the head of the "Aurangzeb Fan Club". He also accused Shah of being the 'political descendent' of Ahmad Shah Abdali – an Afghan ruler who defeated Marathas in the battle of Panipat. Thackeray also hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme and accused it of bribing voters by giving "revdis" (freebies). Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (HT FILE PHOTO/Bhushan Koyande)

Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the father of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, who has been chosen as the 'prime Gaganyaatri' for the first Indo-US collaborative mission to the International Space Station (ISS), expressed that their family has "never been nervous" about his son. He said they always maintain a positive outlook and wished for the mission's success. On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Shukla would be the prime pilot for the mission to the ISS. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been selected as the 'backup Gaganyatri' (backup pilot) for the mission.

'Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad': CM Siddaramaiah

MP rains: Two children of family killed, four injured in house collapse

'No historical evidence of Lord Ram's existence', says DMK minister SS Sivasankar. BJP hits back

Mine worker finds 19.22 carat diamond worth ₹80 lakh in MP

A Singapore woman spoke about her unpleasant and scary experience in Old Delhi, where she was scammed by a rickshaw puller. Travel vlogger Sylvia Chan said the rickshaw puller first appeared friendly and kind but things later turned ugly when he drove them 5 km away from their destination and demanded a payment of ₹6,000. Sylvia, who is currently travelling through India, spoke about three 'scams' she encountered in the national capital. The first, which is perhaps also the most shocking, details her experience with the rickshaw puller in Old Delhi.

Microsoft is alleged to have banned young interns from being alone with billionaire co-founder Bill Gates as he was "flirty" and like a "kid in a candy store," according to an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Anupreeta Das titled 'Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World.' The Daily Mail reported the news, after having seen excerpts from the book. HT couldn't independently verify the information. The book claimed that it was "not unusual for Gates to flirt with women and pursue them, making unwanted advances such as asking a Microsoft employee out to dinner while he was still the company's chairman," and added that his alleged infidelity left his then wife Melinda French Gates "seething for a long time."

Professor Allan Lichtman, a forecaster dubbed as the 'Nostradamus' of US presidential elections, shared his thoughts on how Ohio Senator JD Vance might influence the outcome of the 2024 battle between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The American University professor Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of almost every presidential election since 40th President Ronald Reagan's victory in 1984.

Hugh Jackman once held the record for being the longest-running live-action character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Robert Downey Jr will soon return to Marvel with a new character, Dr Doom. But it's 61-year-old Wesley Snipes who broke the Guinness record. Wesley appeared unexpectedly in Hugh and Ryan Reynolds' recently released Deadpool & Wolverine as the half-vampire daywalker Eric Brooks aka Blade. Wesley has broken records, reprising his role as the vampire hunter for the film. He first debuted as the character in the 1998 film Blade, reprising the character again 25 years later. Hugh held the record to date for first appearing as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men and was expected to take the record till Wesley played the cameo.

Breastfeeding a newborn holds a very special place in a mother's journey of embracing motherhood and often, new mothers are concerned about their breastfeeding journey and baby care before the childbirth as there are so many resources of information available to them, which sometimes can be good and useful but also may give rise to stress and anxiety. In this article we are going to focus on the challenges associated with premature babies in terms of breastfeeding especially when there is neonatal intensive care is involved for the betterment of the newborn/a preterm baby.

Former cricketers Saba Karim and Ajay Jadeja raised concerns over India's willingness to experiment at all costs after the side, which required just a run to win from 14 balls, allowed the Sri Lanka spinners to bounce back and force a draw in the opening ODI match in Colombo on Friday. Questions were raised about captain Rohit Sharma giving Shubman Gill the chance the bowl, where he conceded 14 runs. But incumbent India bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule admitted that the management will continue to back this strategy, revealing that more of such is yet to come.

