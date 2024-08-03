MP rains: Two children of family killed, four injured in house collapse

Bhopal: Two children of a family were killed and four others were injured after a kuccha house collapsed in the Gadarwara area in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Friday following heavy rainfall, officials aware of the incident said. The incident took place at Rampura village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (Representative Photo)

Officials said that eight members of a family were buried under the rubble after a kuccha house collapsed on them. Gadarwara sub-divisional magistrate Kalavati Byare said that a rescue operation was conducted by the police, who reached the incident spot after getting the information.

The injured were rushed to the nearby district hospital, she said, adding that the district administration has provided assistance of Rs.10,000 to the family.

The spell of rain continues for the third day in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, a 14-year-old boy was swept away in the drain of Sukhi Sewania, while 20 families were rescued from the banks of the Kaliasot river on Saturday, said officials.

Officials said the gates of several dams were opened on Friday following the rise in water level of the rivers.

On Friday, the water resource department officials opened nine gates of Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram due to a rise in the water and level of the river Narmada.

According to officials, water is flowing two feet above the bridge of the river Bahari connecting Vidisha and Ashoknagar.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for 12 districts— Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Sheopur, and Shivpuri. While there is an orange alert for heavy rain in 23 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Taking stock of the situation, chief minister Mohan Yadav said that the district administration has been put on alert. “As of now, the situation is under control.”