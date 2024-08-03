Guess who’s the longest running MCU character? It’s not Hugh Jackman or Robert Downey Jr

Blade is the longest-running Marvel character

Wesley appeared unexpectedly in Hugh and Ryan Reynolds’ recently released Deadpool & Wolverine as the half-vampire daywalker Eric Brooks aka Blade.

Wesley has broken records, reprising his role as the vampire hunter for the film. He first debuted as the character in the 1998 film Blade, reprising the character again 25 years later. Hugh held the record to date for first appearing as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men and was expected to take the record till Wesley played the cameo.

He also earned the record for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel film, having last played Blade 19 years 231 days ago in the 2004 film Blade: Trinity. Alfred Molfina’s Doctor Octopus had a 17-year gap between 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Wesley Snipes on two decades of Blade

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Wesley claimed that he had ‘very interesting conversations’ about bringing Blade back but none of them came to fruition. That changed when he got a call from Ryan for the cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wesley said, “I thought it didn't make sense to me, but (when) you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, okay, I got to take this call, let's see what this is about. He told me the idea... They said, yes and it's a go, if you're in, we're in. Here we are.”

After that, the actor said he worked out extensively for around a month to get his body ‘Blade ready’. Mahershala Ali’s name has been making rounds to take over from Wesley in the Blade reboot.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theatres on July 26. The film featured numerous other cameos by some fan-favourites.