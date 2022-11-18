Home / India News / Everybody is impressed with Gujarat: Supreme Court on judicial infrastructure

Everybody is impressed with Gujarat: Supreme Court on judicial infrastructure

Published on Nov 18, 2022

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh was informed by UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad that some government officials visited the court complexes in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and were impressed with the facilities.

"Everybody is impressed with Gujarat", the Supreme Court remarked on Thursday after Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General informed it about the state striving to adopt the Gujarat model to improve infrastructure for commercial courts.

"Everybody is impressed with Gujarat," the bench observed.

The top court noted the submission of the AAG that all endeavour shall be made by the UP government to have infrastructure facilities like Gujarat in courts for which 10 districts have been identified initially.

The bench was hearing a plea on infrastructure and other budgetary provisions for the lower judiciary.

The apex court had earlier said it is the duty of the state government to provide adequate infrastructure and make budgetary provisions for commercial courts and other court buildings.

The top court had said execution petitions and proceedings arising out of commercial disputes are pending in UP for decades and may ultimately affect the economic growth of the state.

The state as well as the high court on the administrative side are required to work together to find a solution and see to it that commercial disputes pending with the courts are disposed of at the earliest, it had said.

supreme court gujarat
