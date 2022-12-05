‘Everyone in India has right to choose their God’: SC dismisses ‘Paramatma’ PIL

Everyone in India has the right to choose their own God, the Supreme Court on Monday said while refusing to entertain a petition that sought to declare a particular spiritual leader as ‘Paramatma’ — the supreme being.

“India is a secular country and the petitioner cannot be permitted to pray that the citizens of India may accept Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as Paramatma,” a bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said in its order while dismissing the plea.

Noting that the petition is a “publicity interest litigation”, the apex court imposed a penalty of ₹100,000 on petitioner Upendra Nath Dalai.

Though the bench observed that the petition is ‘genuine’, it said, “Now, people will think at least four times before filing such PILs.”. The court asked Dalai to deposit the penalty within four weeks.

Dalai, who appeared in person, argued in Hindi that he wishes Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra be declared as a ‘Paramatma’ who descended through the mercy of providence.

The bench retorted, “If you want, you can consider him as Paramatma. Why enforce it on others? Hum yeh lecture sunne nahi aaye hain. Hum secular desh hain (We are not here to listen to your lecture. We are a secular country).”

“Aap mano ki ek hi Guruji hain. Aise kabhi hota hai bhaiya? Sabko poora adhikar hai yeh country mein. Jisko dharam maanna hai, maane. Jisko jo bhagwaan maanna hai, maane (You are saying that everyone should accept your leader. How can that be? In India, everyone has a right to choose their religion, their God,” it added.