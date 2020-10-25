e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Everyone should get success’: PM Modi wishes nation on Mahanavami

‘Everyone should get success’: PM Modi wishes nation on Mahanavami

"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth power of Mother Durga is worshiped by Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone should get success in their works," said PM Modi on Twitter.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to people celebrating ‘Mahanavami’, the ninth and last day of Navratri festival.

“Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth power of Mother Durga is worshiped by Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone should get success in their works,” said PM Modi on Twitter.

The nation is celebrating Dussehra and Mahanavami today as the nine-day long Navratri culminates.

Mahanavami is celebrated across the country, especially in West Bengal state. It is one of the biggest festivals for Bengali people. However, the celebrations are subdued this year due to the nationwide Covid-19 restrictions preventing people from celebrating the festival on a grand scale.

Following pujas and other traditional practices over the five-day long Durga Puja and prior to the immersion of the idol as part of the ‘Ghot Bisharjon’, Vijayadashami is marked with women participating in ‘Sindoor Khela’, which involves women applying vermilion (Sindoor) on each other after applying Sindoor on the Goddess’ feet and forehead and feeding her with sweets and betel leaves.

