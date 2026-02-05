Evil Nun to Baby in Yellow: 20 horror apps, games mentioned in Ghaziabad sisters' diary

A handwritten diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the police investigation, offering insight into the girls’ emotional world marked by a deep fascination with Korean culture and turmoil at home. Uttar Pradesh Police investigate the deaths of three sisters who allegedly jumped from a window at Bharat City Society in the Tila Mod area on Wednesday, in Ghaziabad.

Police is probing the triple suicide at Bharat City Society. The sisters —Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) — jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of the residential complex early on Wednesday.

The girls were rushed to the hospital, but declared brought dead. Their father, Chetan Kumar, has claimed that the girls had been playing a Korean game for nearly three years and had stopped attending school during this period.

What were the games? The diary mentions several games, including Poppy Playtime, a survival horror title featuring puzzles and characters the three girls admired; The Baby in Yellow, known for its unsettling and frightening narrative; and Evil Nun, which involves stealth and escape challenges, according to an NDTV report.

It also refers to Ice Cream Man Game, centred on suspense-driven gameplay, and Ice Game, described as a puzzle or strategy-based game. In addition, the diary notes gameplay content from popular gaming channels such as Techno Gamers and Bright Gamers, the report added.

It also featured their love for “Korean actors, K-Pop, movies, and Korean BL Dramas” and “Japanese actors, songs, movies, and Japanese BL Dramas.”

According to the police, the diary contains repeated references to the girls’ love for Korea and what they described as attempts by their family to make them give it up, PTI reported.

“We love Korean. Love, love, love,” the diary states, calling itself a “true life story” and urging readers to believe what is written in it.

More on the pocket diary of the minors “The pocket diary has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said. “We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects,” he added.

On the condition of anonymity, an office-bearer of the residents’ body said the girls’ father had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market, PTI reported.

He allegedly lost more than ₹2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the person said, adding that the financial crisis had led to frequent clashes at home.

DCP Patil said the police are also examining the family’s financial situation as part of the investigation.

While stating that the case is currently being treated as a suicide, DCP Nimish Patil said, “Our investigation primarily will focus on verifying if the girls were actually using a task-based app as claimed by their father and if that led to them committing suicide," PTI reported.

The DCP added that, as of now, the police have no evidence to confirm that the girls were using any Korean task-based app.

“We have nothing to confirm if the girls were indeed using any app and if that was a Korean app. So we will seek information from the parents about any knowledge of the task-based app they might have,” he said.