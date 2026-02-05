‘Will you stop us from going to Korea?’: Ghaziabad sisters in grim note left behind after suicide

The three sisters in Ghaziabad who died by suicide left behind a grim note inside a diary, which has brought to light their obsession with the Korean culture and addiction to an online task-based game even though investigations are on to understand the context that led the trio take the extreme step. Police said that the girls left behind a pocket diary with notes scribbled across eight pages, and another note in a mix of Hindi and English on a glass panel in the room from where they jumped. (PTI)

The three girls – aged 16, 14 and 11 – died after falling from the window of their flat located on the ninth floor of a building in Ghaziabad at 2am on Wednesday. Apart from addiction to Korean culture, investigation so far has pointed towards social isolation mainly on account of addiction to online world, skewed family dynamics and financial strain that the family had been going through for quite some time.

Obsession with Korean culture The girls were deeply involved with Korean culture, including K-dramas and K-pop, so much so that they took on monikers of Aliza, Cindy, and Maria, which investigators said they used consistently within their self-contained world, HT reported.

Their fixation also impacted their personal relations within the family as was understood from an eight-page note recovered from the apartment. It revealed the girls did not “like” their half-brother or other family members because they felt no one around them understood their deep fascination with Korean culture.

'Upset that they couldn't go and live there' Police told HT that the girls had completely internalised this alternate identity. “In the note, they repeatedly mention how no one – not their brother, not other family members – understood their love for Korea," an officer said, adding that the note explicitly stated that the girls did not like their half-brother, referring to him only as “bhai”. The chilling note that the girls left behind also had a line that read, “Will you stop us from going to Korea?”

“They had a single phone which they used to watch shows. They also had a TV which they used to watch K-drama and movies. They wrote in the note that they liked Korea, China, Japan and Thailand, and that they liked people from those places. They were upset that they could not go and live there.”