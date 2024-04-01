 EVM critic Digvijaya Singh calls for ballot papers to be used in MP's Rajgarh: ‘Preparing for that’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

EVM critic Digvijaya Singh calls for ballot papers to be used in MP's Rajgarh: ‘Preparing for that’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 01, 2024 10:26 AM IST

Digvijaya Singh also exuded confidence that the Congress will be victorious in the Lok Sabha polls, as ‘people are fed up with this government.’

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, a known critic of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and an advocate of voting through ballot papers, on Sunday ‘proposed’ a way for voting to be conducted through ballots in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh parliamentary constituency, from where the grand old party has nominated him for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)
Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)

“There is a way for elections to be conducted through ballot papers here. If 400 candidates contest from one seat, the polls will be conducted through ballot papers. I am preparing for that,” Singh said at a street meeting in Rajgarh's Kachnaria village.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister then gave details on the security deposit an individual is required to make, to contest an election.

“Those not from the reserved category must deposit 25,000 as security, while those from the SC/ST categories must deposit 12,500. This will lead to having one seat in the country where elections will be held through ballot paper,” he elaborated.

Singh also exuded confidence that the Congress will be victorious in the Lok Sabha polls, as ‘people are fed up with this government.’

The senior Congress member's statement came on a day when, at a rally of the party-led opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc in Delhi, various leaders, including ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, raised doubts over EVMs, and accused the ruling BJP of ‘match-fixing.’

“If you (people) don't give votes judiciously, the match-fixers (BJP) will win. The country will be on fire if the BJP returns to power,” Gandhi ‘cautioned’ at the rally.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on its part, has repeatedly dismissed claims that EVMs can be ‘tampered.’ On March 16, while releasing schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar was asked a question in this regard.

“It is not right to blame the Election Commission for unfulfilled desires. You can't do your job properly an then blame EVM when the results come,” Kumar responded through a Hindi couplet.

(With ANI inputs)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / EVM critic Digvijaya Singh calls for ballot papers to be used in MP's Rajgarh: ‘Preparing for that’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On