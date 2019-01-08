EVMs can’t be tampered with, says chief election commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said Monday that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof and an expert committee is ensuring their functioning.

There is nothing to doubt about the integrity of the system, the CEC said at the inauguration of the new academic session of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The CEC’s remarks came in the backdrop of several political parties in the past alleging that EVMs are prone to tampering. The members of the committee are not the kind who can be approached, influenced, coaxed by anybody, Arora said.

CEC reviews poll arrangements

Arora also reviewed poll preparedness in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He held a meeting with chief electoral officers (CEO) of the two states and the Union Territory, which was followed by a meeting with top officials of the civil and police administration. He discussed issues related to provision of assured minimum facilities at polling booths, strengthening of manpower and infrastructure of CEOs offices, filling of vacant positions of elections functionaries at the field level, and availability of EVMs/VVPATs.

The CEOs of Punjab, Haryana and UT also briefed the CEC about the progress of special summary revision and voter helpline (1950). Arora directed the CEOs to ensure that all contact centres with a uniform number “1950” be made operational as a single point contact for all election-related information and facilitation to voters.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 07:47 IST