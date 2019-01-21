EVMs right option for elections, VVPATs should be used too: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said that Electronic Voting Machines are the right option to conduct elections.

Nitish Kumar’s statement comes close on the heels of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah stating referring to the EVMs as “chor machine” at the United India Rally in Kolkata on Saturday.

“Elections should be conducted using EVMs. We have also said that every booth should also have VVPATs. People started voting ever since EVMs were brought into use,” Nitish Kumar said.

At the United India Rally organised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, referred to the EVM as a ‘chor machine’.

“The EVM is chor machine. Honestly speaking, it is so. Its use must be put to an end. Nowhere in the world is the machine used. The opposition parties should approach the Election Commission and the President of India to stop the use of the EVM and bring back the old ballot papers for the sake of transparency,” he said.

The United India Rally organised by Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saw leaders from as many as 24 political parties on the stage with the West Bengal chief ministers.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:54 IST