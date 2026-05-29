Ex-CCI chief's death in Delhi draws focus to ‘late arrival’ of fire team; neighbour recalls what happened

The death of a former top bureaucrat in Delhi has led to furious questions over emergency response times in the national capital. Dhanendra Kumar dies after suspected AC unit blast triggers fire at Hauz Khas home (HT file) Dhanendra Kumar, the first chairman of Competition Commission of India (CCI), died on Thursday after a suspected AC blast triggered a fire at his Hauz Khas home the night before. Fire tenders reached the spot nearly 50 minutes after the blaze broke out, family members, staff and neighbours alleged. “We don’t know whether their arrival on time would have saved Kumar sir, but they did arrive very late,” Abhishek, a staff at the residence, told HT. The fire broke out around 11 pm at the family’s house in Hauz Khas Enclave. Police said the preliminary inquiry suggests the blaze started after a blast in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner installed in the room of Kumar’s son, Gourav. ALSO READ | 3 rescued from factory fire in outer Delhi

‘There was no fire extinguisher’ Residents in the neighbourhood described desperate attempts to control the fire before firefighters arrived. A neighbour said people tried using pipes, buckets and water because no fire extinguishers were available nearby. “So all of us were trying to put out the fire using pipes, buckets, and water. But what happened was, there was no fire extinguisher. I even wrote that a fire extinguisher was needed at the police station, because such a fire cannot be controlled with just an extinguisher the fire brigade would have to come,” she told PTI. “This is not a slum area, the lanes here are proper. Uncle has held such a prominent post, yet it took so much time for help to reach him. Then what would happen to an ordinary person in this overpopulated country?” the neighbour said. The resident added that messages were circulated in the local RWA group seeking fire extinguishers while residents tried to contain the blaze. “We know that in this country it takes time for the fire brigade to arrive. No matter what you do, it takes time because our infrastructure is not adequate,” she told PTI. “I can’t say everything, but our country’s system is broken, everyone knows that. There’s no point denying it. We are taxpayers and all that, but still the fire brigade takes time to arrive.”