Three people, including a 45-year-old woman, were rescued in a semi-conscious condition after inhaling smoke during a fire at a footwear manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar on Wednesday night, fire service personnel and police said. All three workers are stable and recovering under treatment, officials added. 3 rescued from factory fire in outer Delhi

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said the fire control room received a call about the blaze at 8.53pm on Wednesday, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire officials said the blaze started on the ground floor of the three-storey building, which also had a basement. The firefighters learnt that some workers were trapped in a 400-square-yard area.

“The firefighters rescued two men, identified as Ram Chandra, 50, and Manohar, 59, along with a 45-year-old woman, Payal, from the building. All three had inhaled smoke and were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The fire, which spread to machines, plastic granules and oil drums inside the factory, was brought under control around 10.30pm,” a senior DFS official said.

“For the past week, we have been receiving an average of 250 calls a day, which is at least 50 more daily calls than last year. On Wednesday alone, we received 255 calls. The extreme heat is triggering more fires,” a fire control room official said, requesting anonymity.