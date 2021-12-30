Ex-cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin escapes unhurt as his car overturns

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 19:19 IST

Former captain of Indian cricket team Mohammed Azharuddin, along with four others, was safely rescued after his car overturned while he was on his way to participate in a programme in Ranthambore near the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The accident took place at the Fool Mohammad intersection on Lalsot-Kota state mega highway under police station Soorwal.

Soorwal police station House officer Chandrabhan Singh said all were rescued safely along with Mohammed Azharuddin from the damaged car. They then travelled in another car to attend the programme.

A local man, Siraj Ali,who is an employee in a hotel was injured in the accident. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The accident was a result of one of the tyres getting punctured.