e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ex-cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin escapes unhurt as his car overturns

Ex-cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin escapes unhurt as his car overturns

The accident took place on the Lalsot-Kota state mega highway under police station Soorwal in Rajasthan.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bharatpur
The accident was a result of one of the tyres getting punctured. (Photo@azharflicks)
The accident was a result of one of the tyres getting punctured. (Photo@azharflicks)
         

Former captain of Indian cricket team Mohammed Azharuddin, along with four others, was safely rescued after his car overturned while he was on his way to participate in a programme in Ranthambore near the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The accident took place at the Fool Mohammad intersection on Lalsot-Kota state mega highway under police station Soorwal.

Soorwal police station House officer Chandrabhan Singh said all were rescued safely along with Mohammed Azharuddin from the damaged car. They then travelled in another car to attend the programme.

A local man, Siraj Ali,who is an employee in a hotel was injured in the accident. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The accident was a result of one of the tyres getting punctured.

tags
top news
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles
Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles
J-K administration extends Covid-19 unlock protocol by a month
J-K administration extends Covid-19 unlock protocol by a month
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months
Farm protests: Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution
Farm protests: Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In