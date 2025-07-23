Ex Kabaddi captain falls into Ganga, rescued by Uttarakhand Police | Video

Former captain of the Indian Kabaddi team and Arjuna Awardee, Deepak Hooda, got caught in the strong currents of River Ganga after falling into it and was subsequently saved by the Uttarakhand Police. The video showed officers leaping into water from a boat to grab Hooda as the strong water currents dragged the boat. (Uttarakhand Police/ X)

The incident took place in Haridwar on Wednesday when the star Kabaddi player got stuck in the river. In a brave display of courage, the 40th Battalion quickly launched a rescue operation and safely brought him out of danger.

Uttarakhand Police also took to their official X handle, informing about the rescue operation along with a video of the battalion saving Hooda. The video showed officers leaping into water from a boat to grab Hooda as the strong water currents dragged the boat. After much effort, they are able to drag Hooda to the boat successfully, bringing him to the shore.

Hooda also expressed gratitude and thanked the officers for saving his life.

Hooda has won several international competitions and is married to Sweety Boora, an international boxer. In February this year, Hisar police registered a dowry harassment case against him and his sister Poonam on the complaint from his wife Saweety Boora. She alleged that Deepak was demanding dowry since their marriage in 2022.

Drowning incidents have particularly intensified amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force has been working to rescue Kanwariyas from drowning in Ganga and said that this month, they saved around six Kanwariyas from drowning in separate incidents at Kangra Ghat in Haridwar.

Ganga’s strong currents have led to multiple deaths due to drowning. In May this year, A 19-year-old son of an Indian Air Force personnel died due to drowning in the Ganga at Sangam in Prayagraj.

Earlier, A 16-year-old boy allegedly drowned in the Upper Ganga Canal in Masuri while making video reels.