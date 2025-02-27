Ex-Indian kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda, sister booked in dowry case

Hisar police on Wednesday registered a case against former Indian kabaddi team captain and BJP leader Deepak Niwas Hooda and his sister Poonam on dowry harassment charges. The complaint was filed by Deepak’s wife, Saweety Boora, an Indian boxer and world championships gold medalist. Deepak Niwas Hooda (Sourced)

According to the police, Deepak and Poonam, both residents of Rohtak, have been booked under sections 115(3) (causing hurt), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threat to cause death or grievous hurt), and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the registration of the FIR against Deepak and Poonam.

Allegations by Saweety

In her complaint to Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, Saweety alleged that Deepak had been torturing her since their marriage in 2022.

She claimed that four days before their wedding, Poonam demanded a Fortuner SUV as dowry instead of a Creta car that her family had initially planned to gift. To meet the demand and avoid social stigma, her father deposited ₹11.59 lakh with Toyota and took a loan to buy the vehicle.

However, after the marriage, Deepak allegedly began torturing her, while Poonam taunted her for not bringing enough dowry.

Saweety further claimed that Deepak pressured her to arrange ₹1 crore for his election campaign when he contested the 2024 assembly polls from Meham on a BJP ticket, which he lost.

Additionally, she alleged that Deepak forced her to quit boxing and stay at home to do household chores. She also accused him of abusing her when questioned about his absence from home, claiming that he would return only once every 5-6 days.

Sources close to the family said that despite several attempts by her family to save the marriage, Saweety was left with no option but to file for divorce in the Hisar court on February 11. She has sought ₹50 lakh in alimony and ₹1.5 lakh per month for her expenses.

Deepak’s counter complaint

In a cross complaint to Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, Deepak alleged that Saweety’s family had taken lakhs of rupees from him before the marriage and never returned the money.

He claimed that Saweety’s family made him transfer money into their accounts, which they later used to buy a plot in Hisar, forcing him to make Saweety a joint owner of the property. Deepak alleged that after marriage her father took ₹25 lakh, her brother ₹12 lakh, and her sister ₹9 lakh from him, while Saweety herself took ₹17 lakh before their marriage.

He further accused Saweety of attacking him with a knife while he was asleep, adding that her family dismissed the incident.

Deepak also alleged that Saweety threatened to destroy his political career and falsely implicate him when he refused to give her money from a loan he had taken to contest the elections.

He claimed that he always supported Saweety’s boxing career, but she voluntarily stopped playing after receiving the Arjuna award.

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that investigations were underway. Repeated attempts to contact the couple went unanswered.