Ex-Maharashtra SEC chief dies of Covid-19

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:44 IST

Neela Satyanarayana (72), Maharashtra’s first woman commissioner of the state election commission (SEC) and an acclaimed Marathi author, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday evening.

Her three other family members have also tested Covid-19 positive and are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Satyanarayana tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital at Marol in Andheri (East), where her two other family members are also being treated.

While another family member has been admitted to a private hospital in central Mumbai.

Satyanarayana, a 1972-batch Indian Administrative Officer (IAS), was appointed as the first woman commissioner of SEC, Maharashtra, after she had retired from the civil services as the additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue, Maharashtra, in February 2009.

She retired as the Maharashtra SEC commissioner in July 2014.

She was also well-known for her literary pursuits in Marathi.

She is the author of 10 anthologies of poetry and 17 novels.

Her autobiographical work, One Full, One Half, depicted her own experiences as a mother of a son suffering from Down’s Syndrome, was widely appreciated in the literary circles.

“She was a hardworking and efficient officer and an equally sensitive writer. Her passing is tragic,” said Balasaheb Thorat, state revenue minister and president, Maharashtra Congress.