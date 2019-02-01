Ex-minister’s son, another arrested for Goa factory blast that killed two

The son of a former minister was among two people arrested by Goa Police in connection with the cement brick factory blast that claimed two lives earlier this month.

Police booked Sameer Mandrekar, the son of the minister of water resources in the earlier BJP government Dayanand Mandrekar, and the plant’s operator Rajendra Joshi under various sections including causing death by negligence officials said.

The boiler of the plant located within an industrial estate at Tuem village in North Goa exploded on January 12 critically injuring three persons who of whom succumbed to their injuries. Akhil Naik and Ajit Neke succumbed to their injuries.

The impact of the blast caused damage to vehicles and equipment in a 100-metre radius around the site.

The two men have been released after they furnished a bail bond.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:31 IST