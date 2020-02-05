e-paper
Ex-PDP MLA, trade leader released from detention

Ex-PDP MLA, trade leader released from detention

Former Peoples’ Democratic Party Wachi MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released from custody on Tuesday.

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 07:08 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Former Peoples’ Democratic Party Wachi MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released from custody on Tuesday
Former Peoples' Democratic Party Wachi MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released from custody on Tuesday(Aijaz Ahmad Mir/Twitter)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released two more leaders from preventive detention.

Former Peoples’ Democratic Party Wachi MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released from custody on Tuesday.

While Mir was held at MLA hostel, Qalandar was detained at the Central Jail in Srinagar.

“Ajaz Mir was released from MLA hostel Srinagar and Shakeel Qalander was released from the Central jail Srinagar,” a senior police officer said.

The release of two leaders comes two days after the government had released four leaders from the custody.

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti are still under detention.

