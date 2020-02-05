Ex-PDP MLA, trade leader released from detention

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 07:08 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released two more leaders from preventive detention.

Former Peoples’ Democratic Party Wachi MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released from custody on Tuesday.

While Mir was held at MLA hostel, Qalandar was detained at the Central Jail in Srinagar.

“Ajaz Mir was released from MLA hostel Srinagar and Shakeel Qalander was released from the Central jail Srinagar,” a senior police officer said.

The release of two leaders comes two days after the government had released four leaders from the custody.

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti are still under detention.