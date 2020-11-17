e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ex-Union minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil resigns from BJP

Ex-Union minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil resigns from BJP

In a letter to Chandrakant Patil, Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil said he was resigning from the state BJP unit and also from the primary membership of the party.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Aurangabad
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil .
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil .(twitter.com / aysingrao Gaikwad Patil )
         

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Jaysingrao Gaikwad Patil resigned from the party on Tuesday.

He sent his resignation letter to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil in the morning.

“I am willing to work for the party, but the party is not giving me chance, hence I took this step,” Gaikwad Patil, who lives in Aurangabad, told PTI over phone.

In his letter to Chandrakant Patil, he said he was resigning from the state BJP unit and also from the primary membership of the party.

The veteran leader said he earlier served as a minister at the Centre as well as in in Maharashtra.

“I don’t want to be a member of Parliament or member of the Legislative Assembly now. I wish to work for strengthening the party and I am asking for such responsibility since a decade. But still, the party didnt give me a chance,” he claimed.

“The party doesn’t want those who have made efforts to raise the party in the state,” he further claimed.

When contacted, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil refused to comment on the matter.

tags
top news
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite
Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In