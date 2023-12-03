close_game
News / India News / 'Exactly 20 years ago…': Jairam Ramesh pins hope on past pattern after Congress rout

'Exactly 20 years ago…': Jairam Ramesh pins hope on past pattern after Congress rout

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh draws parallels between past and present election outcomes.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday drew parallels with the past as the grand old party was drubbed by the BJP in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.(PTI)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.(PTI)

Reflecting on the outcome, Ramesh in a social media post said, "Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre."

He added, “It is with hope, confidence, and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!”

Kamal Nath concedes defeat in Madhya Pradesh, says ‘will analyze the loopholes’

Congress received a major setback in the recently held assembly elections as it failed to snatch Madhya Pradesh from the BJP despite strong perceived anti-incumbency and lost Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to the rival saffron party. Only solace came in the form of Telangana where it is poised to unseat K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Reacting to the poll outcome, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said, “The people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress Party. This is the victory of the people of Telangana. This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Telangana.”

She reaffirmed the party's commitment to "peace, prosperity, and progress" in the state.

Conceding defeat in three states, she added, "The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. The public's decision is supreme. Jai Hind!"

