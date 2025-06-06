Ex-BJP youth functionary murder: 2 accused injured in Uttarakhand shoot-out

Two men accused of murdering a former ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing functionary in Dehradun were injured in a shoot-out along the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, a police officer said on Friday. The shoot-out was triggered as police chased the accused. (Getty Images)

Senior police superintendent Ajai Singh said one accused was shot in both legs and one hand, and another in both legs and hospitalised in Rishikesh. He added that the shoot-out was triggered as police chased the accused, Mohammad Azhar Tyagi, and Ayush Kumar, who are from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar and Shamli, around 11 pm on Thursday.

Tyagi and Kumar allegedly killed Rohit Negi after firing at four people in a Sports Utility Vehicle on Tuesday. One of the four, Abhishek Bartwal, registered a murder case against Tyagi and an unidentified person. Bartwal accused Tyagi of threatening them before they were fired upon.