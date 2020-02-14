‘Exceptional individuals’: PM Modi leads tributes to Pulwama martyrs

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led tributes to the 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a convoy carrying the paramilitary force personnel in Pulwama last year.

India is marking the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the deadliest in decades on security forces in the region, by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14, 2019.

The attack nearly sparked a full-blown conflict between India and Pakistan.

India carried out an airstrike on February 26, 2019, on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan, which retaliated a day later. In a brief aerial dogfight, an Indian Air Force pilot was captured by Pakistan. He was released later.

“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi was joined by Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh in remembering the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.

“I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.

“Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019,” Rajnath Singh also posted on Twitter.

“India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace,” Singh said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives including Sajjad Ahmad Khan, who was in direct touch with last year’s Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Khan, who is now dead.

Others charged under terror charges by NIA on February 12 include Bilal Ahmad Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-ud-Din Chopan.

“Mudassir Khan was one of the main conspirators in the Pulwama terror attack as well and was killed in an encounter with the police and security forces in Tral area of district Pulwama on March 10 last year,” spokesperson Alok Mittal said.

“Sajjad was directly in touch with Mudassir Khan while Ishfaq was involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition for strengthening JeM in Kashmir and also harboured the operatives of JeM,” Mittal added.