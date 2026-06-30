Exclusive | India ex-Ambassador hits back at Ro Khanna: 'Don't drag my name for your politics'

After US Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna tried to rope in an Indian diplomat to hit at President Donald Trump at the US-ISPF leadership summit in Washington, Pradeep Rawat, the former Indian envoy to China, said that it was wrong for the California Congressman to unnecessarily drag his name to score points for his domestic politics. He said there is a bipartisan consensus on furtherment of India-US ties in Washington. L: Ro Khanna | R: Ambassador Pradeep Rawat

Speaking at the summit, Congressman Ro Khanna said : “I was in China and the Indian Ambassador told me that a generation of trust has been lost by President Trump. If we don’t speak the truth about the damage this President has done…we are not living in reality.”

Ambassador Pradeep Rawat, who demitted office in March 2026 after decades of serving in China, is an expert on East Asia, is discreet and is a low key diplomat. Hence, it is improbable that Rawat, a 1990 batch IFS officer, would have used the name of any leader that too in a formal dinner hosted by the US ambassador in Beijing, who is a close friend of President Trump. Ro Khanna was part of a US Congressional delegation that visited Beijing in September 2025.