Ex-Congress leader alleges ‘conspiracy’ against Priyanka Gandhi, predicts split into ‘brother-sister’ factions

Former Congress leader Pramod Krishnam on Saturday made a bold claim of the grand old party soon splitting into two factions - one headed by Rahul Gandhi and the other by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Krishnam's prediction comes just a day after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Raebareli constituency, from where Priyanka was speculated to contest the Lok Sabha election. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. (File photo)

In a startling claim, Pramod Krishnam said that there is an ongoing conspiracy against Priyanka Gandhi inside the Congress party, and it could soon split into two factions. He also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe against Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader should contest the polls from Rawalpindi instead of Raebareli.

Pramod Krishnam said, “The way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers' morale is down. Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the election, this is now taking the shape of a volcano in the hearts of her supporters that will erupt after June 4. Congress will again be split into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi and the other of Priyanka Gandhi... I think Rahul Gandhi should contest from Rawalpindi instead of Raebareli, as his popularity and demand are increasing in Pakistan.”

Putting all the speculations to rest, the Congress party decided to field Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and party loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka Gandhi off the electoral contest.

Hinting that the party is working against Priyanka Gandhi, Krishnam further said, “I had already said that Rahul Gandhi will not let Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest elections... There is a huge conspiracy in the family and the party against Priyanka Gandhi. She is the victim of a conspiracy in the family and the party.”

Krishnam said that Rahul could have contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi if he did not want to contest from Amethi.

On talks of whether Priyanka Gandhi is contesting the polls or not, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said previously that she is campaigning across the country vigorously and should be limited to just one seat.

"Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and is single-handedly silencing Narendra Modi's lies. The way she responded to the canards that the PM was spreading on the abolition of estate duty in March 1985 was a stinging rebuke. That is why it was important that she should not be limited to just one constituency. She is campaigning across the country," Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI)