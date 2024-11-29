Belagavi: A 31-year-old man was allegedly shot by his former girlfriend and her accomplices after she found him at the house of another woman at Anjaneya Nagar in Belagavi on Wednesday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. Ex-girlfriend shoots man over ties with another woman

The accused, identified as Vidya, 28, a resident of Mahantesh Nagar, and her associates are absconding, they added.

Police identified the victim as Pranitkumar, a resident of Dwarakanagar in Tilakwadi. He was attacked while he was having dinner at the house of the woman who is a widow, police said.

Belagavi police commissioner Yada Martin told reporters on Thursday that when Vidya learnt that Pranitkumar was at the house of another woman, she stormed into the place and confronted him. “Within minutes, three other people entered the house and one of them opened two rounds of fire. The first bullet grazed past his head and ear, and the second hit him in the thigh,” Martin said. He added that the attackers attempted to fire a third shot, but fled the spot when the gun malfunctioned.

The woman, with whom Pranitkumar was having dinner, rushed him to a government hospital and alerted Malmaruti Police. Martin, after visiting the injured man at the hospital, confirmed that two special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects. The teams are being led by ACP Rohan Jagadish.

“Based on Pranitkumar’s statement, we have identified the accused. They intended to kill him, and an attempt-to-murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act has been registered. The victim is out of danger,” he added.

ACP Jagadish, who also visited the crime scene, revealed that preliminary investigations suggested that the attack was driven by jealousy. “Vidya, who orchestrated the attack, was reportedly in a relationship with Pranitkumar in the past, and was furious over his growing proximity with the widow,” he added.

An officer on condition of anonymity said that the Vidya ended her relationship with Pranitkumar four years ago. After learning about his relationship with the other woman, who resides in the same area, Vidya allegedly stalked him and devised the plan to attack him. The Malmaruti Police have registered the case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS Act and are actively pursuing the suspects.