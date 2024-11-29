Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-girlfriend shoots man over ties with another woman

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Nov 29, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Police identified the victim as Pranitkumar, a resident of Dwarakanagar in Tilakwadi. He was attacked while he was having dinner at the house of the woman who is a widow, police said.

Belagavi: A 31-year-old man was allegedly shot by his former girlfriend and her accomplices after she found him at the house of another woman at Anjaneya Nagar in Belagavi on Wednesday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Ex-girlfriend shoots man over ties with another woman
Ex-girlfriend shoots man over ties with another woman

The accused, identified as Vidya, 28, a resident of Mahantesh Nagar, and her associates are absconding, they added.

Police identified the victim as Pranitkumar, a resident of Dwarakanagar in Tilakwadi. He was attacked while he was having dinner at the house of the woman who is a widow, police said.

Belagavi police commissioner Yada Martin told reporters on Thursday that when Vidya learnt that Pranitkumar was at the house of another woman, she stormed into the place and confronted him. “Within minutes, three other people entered the house and one of them opened two rounds of fire. The first bullet grazed past his head and ear, and the second hit him in the thigh,” Martin said. He added that the attackers attempted to fire a third shot, but fled the spot when the gun malfunctioned.

The woman, with whom Pranitkumar was having dinner, rushed him to a government hospital and alerted Malmaruti Police. Martin, after visiting the injured man at the hospital, confirmed that two special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects. The teams are being led by ACP Rohan Jagadish.

“Based on Pranitkumar’s statement, we have identified the accused. They intended to kill him, and an attempt-to-murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act has been registered. The victim is out of danger,” he added.

ACP Jagadish, who also visited the crime scene, revealed that preliminary investigations suggested that the attack was driven by jealousy. “Vidya, who orchestrated the attack, was reportedly in a relationship with Pranitkumar in the past, and was furious over his growing proximity with the widow,” he added.

An officer on condition of anonymity said that the Vidya ended her relationship with Pranitkumar four years ago. After learning about his relationship with the other woman, who resides in the same area, Vidya allegedly stalked him and devised the plan to attack him. The Malmaruti Police have registered the case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS Act and are actively pursuing the suspects.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On