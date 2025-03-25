Ex-Hurriyat leader shuns separatism, declares loyalty to India

Declaring his unwavering allegiance to India and its constitution, ex Hurriyat Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) chairperson Shahid Saleem on Tuesday announced that he was distancing himself and his organisation from the separatist ideologies. A still from the Hurriyat Conference's October 2024 protest against new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir.(Reuters)

Saleem's recent declaration marks a significant break from his past associations with the divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I, Shahid Saleem, Chairman JKPM, do hereby solemnly declare. My organization as well as I have no connection or affiliation with either APHC(G) or APHC (A) or any of their constituents or any other entity pursuing separatist or similar such agenda," Saleem wrote in his media note.

Saleem, in his communication, expressed his discontent with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) as the organisation "has not been able to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"My organization and I do not have any inclination or sympathy for the ideology of APHC, which has not been able to address the legitimate aspirations and grievances of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in the notice.

The JKPM leader also issued a legal warning against anyone who might attempt to associate his name or that of his organisation with the separatist factions.

Saleem warned that any use of his name or that of his organisation with the APHC of either of its factions or constituents or any other entity pursuing separatist or similar such agenda will be liable to legal action.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed Shahid Saleem's decision to break away from separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "significant victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and united India.

The home minister announced that the Democratic Political Movement had also cut ties with separatism.

"Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism," Shah expressed his views through his 'X' handle.