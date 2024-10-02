Ex-inspector booked for misusing seized property, says police

The former JP Nagar police station inspector has been booked for allegedly misusing seized property during his tenure, police said on Tuesday. The allegations against the cop involve the mishandling of seized property instead of being returned to the rightful owners or submitted as evidence in court (File photo)

Inspector Radhakrishna said: “An FIR was registered against former JP Nagar police station inspector MS Hitendra on September 23. He has been accused of misconduct and negligence between July 2016 and February 2019.”

“Hitendra failed to return seized goods from multiple cases and did not provide a proper handover at the end of his tenure. Despite a reminder from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the south division on May 17, 2024, and Hitendra receiving the notice on May 22, 2024, he did not respond or take corrective measures. A case has been filed under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), and an investigation has been launched,” he added.

The allegations against Hitendra involve the mishandling of seized property instead of being returned to the rightful owners or submitted as evidence in court. Furthermore, some of the seized items were not recorded in the station’s inventory, raising suspicions of improper conduct, the officer stated.

Inspector Radhakrishna, who assumed charge in April 2022, initiated a review of the station’s records, which brought the discrepancies to light. Despite multiple efforts to retrieve the unreturned property during Hitendra’s tenure, no action was taken.

“The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the exact nature of the misuse and recover the missing items,” he added.