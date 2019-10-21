e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Exit poll 2019 highlights: BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls

Time Now Exit polls predicted a total of 230 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and gave the Congress-NCP alliance only 48 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Maharashtra, it’s a contest between two alliances: mahayuthi, which is led by BJP-Sena, and the maha-agadhi (front), led by the Congress and the NCP. (Photo @Dev_Fadnavis)
         

Most exit polls released at the end of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The News18-IPSOS exit polls gave the BJP-Sena combine 243 seats while the Congress-NCP was only given 41 seats in Maharashtra.

The BJP has already declared that Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM. The halfway mark for the state assembly is 145. PM Modi, while campaigning in the state, said “Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Maharashtra is a superhit formula”.

The ABP News-C Voter exit polls numbers also gave the BJP-Sena combine anywhere between 192-216 seats. The prediction for the Congress-NCP was anywhere between 55-81 seats.

 

Exit Poll Results

  • MAHARASHTRA
  • HARYANA
CHANNEL/AGENCYBJP+Cong+Others
Times Now230 48 10
News18-IPSOS243 41 4
ABP News-C Voter204 69 15
India Today-Axis166-194 72-90 22-34
Republic-Jan Ki Baat216-230 52-59 8-12
NEWSX-POLSTRAT188-200 74-89 6-10

In Maharashtra, it’s a contest between two alliances: mahayuthi, which is led by BJP-Sena, and the maha-agadhi (front), led by the Congress and the NCP.

India Today-Axis exit poll numbers also predicted majority for the BJP-Sena combine but with a smaller margin. It gave the BJP-Sena anywhere between 166-194 seats. The Congress-NCP was predicted to win anywhere between 72-90 seats.

In Haryana, the numbers tell a similar story: BJP returning to power.

The Times Now exit poll gave the BJP 71 seats out of the 90 in the assembly and the Congress 11 seats. According to the Republic TV-Jan ki Baat exit poll, the BJP will get between 52 and 63 seats while the Congress is projected to win 15 to 19 seats and others winning 12 to 18.

The majority mark in the assembly is 46.

According to CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 75 seats. The Congress is predicted to win 10 seats and the INLD is expected to draw a blank. The Newsx Polstrat exit poll gave the BJP between 75 to 80 seats and only 9 to 12 to the Congress and 4 to others.

The BJP’s poll slogan in Haryana was “Abki baar, 75 paar”.

The BJP ran an aggressive campaign emphasising on national security and abrogation of Article 370. The BJP charge was led by Prime Minister Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in both the states. The Congress had a lacklustre campaign with former party president Rahul Gandhi addressing a few rallies. No other prominent Congress face was seen in the rallies. Sonia Gandhi had to skip her lone rally in Haryana’s Mahendragarh.

Exit polls are not always known to be correct. It is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:41 IST

