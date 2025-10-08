New Delhi: Former Union minister of law and justice and senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Ashwani Kumar, will attend the Pantheonisation ceremony of eminent French jurist and humanist Robert Badinter in Paris on October 9 following an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Ex-minister invited for noted jurist’s pantheonisation

Kumar, who has had warm relationship with the French political leadership in the past and has also served as President of the Indo-French Parliamentary Friendship Group, thanked the French President for the invite.

“Mr. Badinter was a distinguished humanist, jurist, and a statesman of France who was a relentless crusader for the abolition of death penalty. I had the honour of knowing Mr Robert Badinter, a former Justice Minister of France and President of the Constitutional Council of France, for the last several years and had the opportunity of visiting him in Paris on a few occasions in recent years. His selflessness and passionate espousal of human rights and public causes, distinguished him as a great son of the French Republic,” Kumar said in a press statement.

Pantheonisation is the ceremonial act of burying or commemorating a departed individual at the Pantheon in Paris. “This is an exceptional honour reserved for the most distinguished French citizens,” the statement said.