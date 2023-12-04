Expansion of HC jurisdiction: OBA to constitute lawyers’ panel,file petition in SC

Lucknow: The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court will constitute a lawyers’ committee to represent it at various forums, including the Supreme Court, on the issue of expanding territorial jurisdiction of the Lucknow bench . For the past several years lawyers of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court have been demanding to expand its jurisdiction . They are demanding equal division of 75 districts of the state between Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. (Pic for representation)

The OBA has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking expansion of the territorial jurisdiction of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court and also send a representation to the Chief Justice of India and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

“The OBA has convened a meeting on Monday to constitute a lawyers’ committee. This committee will be tasked to carry forward our ‘fight’ for territorial jurisdiction of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, OBA president .

“We have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding territorial expansion of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court. Soon, further decision on this regard will be taken. The OBA has the support of 25 District Bar Associations of the state,” added Tripathi.

“All these lawyers’ associations have handed over a letter to the OBA extending their support on the issue. They will also file a joint petition in the Supreme Court along with the Oudh Bar Association,” said Tripathi.

It may be pointed out that on December 1, the OBA had convened a statewide convention of lawyers on the issue.

Districts under Lucknow bench of the high court

Lucknow, Unnao, Bahraich, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Barabanki, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Balrampur and Shravasti.