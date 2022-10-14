Home / India News / 'Expect it's being seen seriously': MEA after Indian student in Sydney stabbed

'Expect it's being seen seriously': MEA after Indian student in Sydney stabbed

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Shubham Garg was reportedly stabbed 11 times by an assailant. The incident took place in the first week of October, his family claimed, seeking help from the government on social media.

Representative image (AFP Photo)
Representative image (AFP Photo)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The foreign ministry on Friday took note of what is being deemed as a "racial attack" on an Indian student in Australia's Sydney and said that they were in contact with his family. “We've knowledge of the incident. As per our information, he's in hospital and under treatment. Our High Commission in Canberra and Consulate in Sydney are in close touch with local authorities. We're in contact with the family,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the incident.

Shubham Garg, a 28-year-old student pursuing PhD at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, was reportedly stabbed 11 times by an unknown assailant. The incident took place in the first week of October, his family claimed, seeking help from the government on social media.

“Some of our officials met him in the hospital in Sydney. We extended our consular services. We've also come to know that a suspect was taken into custody. Australian authorities will give you more details on the investigation. Our expectation is that it's seen seriously,” Bagchi said during a press briefing.

“We've been in touch with the family here. We have requested the Australian High Commission here to expedite travel documents of visas so family members could urgently go. I'm happy to hear that it's done,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Kavya Garg, who claimed to be the sister of the victim, sought an emergency visa for family members to fly to Sydney tagging PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Australian media reports have claimed that a 27-year-old man was arrested for the attack and has been charged with “one count of attempted murder”. “We can confirm the men are NOT believed to have known each other before the incident,” the police said in a statement.

Shubham Garg, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Australia in September this year to pursue his PhD in Mechanical engineering. He completed his master's degree from IIT Madras.

The attacker had reportedly demanded cash from Garg and on being refused, he stabbed him multiple times on his face, chest and abdomen before fleeing the spot.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sydney knife crime australia + 1 more
sydney knife crime australia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out