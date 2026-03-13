Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the officials of the industries department to take steps for grounding of various industrial projects for which memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the last 20 months. ‘Expedite industrial project work in state’

The chief minister directed that the officials take steps to see that all projects that are already ready for grounding should begin operations by June this year. “In order to facilitate this, district administrations must take proactive steps such as identifying suitable land, conducting field visits, initiating advance land acquisition, and resolving infrastructure issues related to roads, water supply, and electricity, ensuring that the projects commence without delays,” he said.

Naidu outlined a “3C formula” for officials—Commitment, Convince and Cooperation in attracting investments. He instructed the collectors to proactively identify investors, convince them to invest in the state and extend full cooperation once they come forward.

According to official figures presented at the second day of the collectors’ conference held at Amaravati, a total of 771 companies have come forward with investment proposals worth approximately ₹20 lakh crore through the MoUs signed at the Partnership Summit-2025, besides projects approved by the state investment promotion board (SIPB).

These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 2.2 million people. While 538 companies had signed MoUs during the Partnership Summit in 2025, committing investments of over ₹11 lakh crore, another 233 companies had proposed investments worth over ₹8 lakh crore through SIPB-approved projects.

The chief minister also revealed that the government is developing Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati as economic regions. Industries department secretary Yuvaraj will oversee the Visakhapatnam region, municipal administration special chief secretary Suresh will handle Amaravati and Mukesh Kumar Meena will be responsible for the Tirupati region.

“These officials will supervise investments, industrial growth and economic development in their respective regions,” he said.

Meanwhile, special chief secretary for infrastructure and investments M T Krishna Babu said as many as 13 companies had come forward to invest ₹32,782 crore under the AP Aerospace and Defence Corridor Limited (APADCL) through agreements signed during the Partnership Summit. These projects are expected to generate about 66,171 jobs.

Among the major projects, the GMR-VIAL Aviation Infrastructure project in Vizianagaram district involves an investment of about ₹20,000 crore and is expected to create around 60,000 jobs. Aerospace manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) and flight training projects are also being planned in districts including Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Palnadu and Tirupati, he said.

Krishna Babu further said that the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) is handling 36 investment proposals in various stages. These projects require about 5,695 acres of land and involve investments worth ₹1.61 lakh crore, potentially creating 138,000 jobs. Additional proposals involving 860 acres could attract investments of ₹11,580 crore and generate 5,800 jobs.

The meeting was attended by ministers, senior officials from various departments and district collectors.