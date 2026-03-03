Expedite stranded Indians’ rescue: CM

As airspace closures and flight cancellations disrupt travel across parts of West Asia, Karnataka has urged the Centre to prepare for possible evacuations and intensify diplomatic efforts to safeguard Indians caught in the turmoil, including around 100 from the state stranded in the United Arab Emirates and nine in Bahrain. Siddaramaiah

In a letter to Narendra Modi on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for evacuation preparedness, stronger engagement through Indian missions abroad and the creation of an inter-ministerial coordination mechanism to respond to the crisis.

“The evolving security environment, including hostilities and civilian airspace closures, has generated widespread uncertainty and distress among affected individuals and their families in Karnataka and across India,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

Referring to advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Notices to Airmen declared by several West Asian countries, he said large numbers of Indian nationals had been stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the UAE, including Dubai. The chief minister urged the Centre to enhance diplomatic outreach through Indian embassies and consulates to ensure continuous monitoring, protection and guidance for Kannadigas and other Indians in affected areas.

He also sought readiness to initiate priority evacuation or special repatriation flights should circumstances require, so as to facilitate the safe and timely return of stranded citizens. To streamline coordination, Siddaramaiah proposed the establishment of an inter-ministerial task force linking the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, state governments and airline operators.

In addition, he requested the creation of a centralised digital mechanism for registration and tracking, along with real-time dissemination of advisories to families of those stranded. He asked that airlines be directed to extend flexibility in travel schedules, waive additional charges and provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary.

Siddaramaiah said the Office of the Chief Secretary had separately written to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking urgent coordination to safeguard Kannadigas and explore appropriate repatriation measures. “The Government of Karnataka assures its fullest cooperation in all efforts undertaken in this regard,” he added.

On social media platform X, the chief minister said that, based on information received so far, about 100 Kannadigas were stranded in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, and nine in Bahrain because of airspace disruptions and flight cancellations. “Our teams are in constant touch to verify details and extend assistance,” he said.

“I am closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions. The safety and well-being of every Kannadiga abroad is our highest priority,” he wrote. Addressing those in the affected region, he added: “To our brothers and sisters in the affected region — Please remain calm and strictly follow the advisories issued by local authorities and Indian Embassies. Register with the concerned Embassy/Consulate through the helpline numbers shared in the press release. Our teams are compiling requests and extending all possible support.”

The Karnataka government has activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres to function round the clock. According to the chief minister, the state is in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian embassies and consulates. He said senior nodal officers had been designated for immediate liaison with Union authorities to ensure seamless cooperation.

Citing the latest advisory of the civil aviation ministry, he said that airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon and parts of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar had been closed until March 2.

“Due to disruption in air travel, a large number of passengers from various countries, including Karnataka, are stranded in war-torn Middle Eastern countries, especially the UAE. As per the directions of the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and all the District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) have been fully activated. They are working 24x7 to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance,” he said.

He added that the SEOC and DEOCs were continuously updating guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in the respective countries. The team at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi had been activated by the state’s Resident Commissioner for coordination, he said. Embassy- and consulate-wise helpline numbers and guidelines had been circulated to district headquarters and widely publicised through official social media channels for public awareness.