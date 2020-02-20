‘Explain how J&K can really attract investors’: Opposition MPs ask MHA

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:34 IST

The Union Home Ministry was asked by opposition members of Parliament to explain how Jammu and Kashmir could hope to attract investment in the current security situation.

The tough questions from the MPs came during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Parliament yesterday when the lawmakers were being briefed by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

“Speeches don’t attract investment. In addition, infrastructure in J&K also doesn’t support the kind of investment that Centre is talking about, “ a senior opposition MP who was at the meeting but didn’t want to be named, said.

Local body elections in J&K scheduled in March have had to be deferred because of security concerns.

“The ministry didn’t have a clear answer to these questions. They have, however, assured us that it would come back with details, “ the MP said.

Parliament had last August scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the state into two Union Territories. Immediately after the removal of the special status, curbs on telecom and movement were brought in fearing a law and order flare-up. Some curbs have been removed since over the past six months. But curbs on telecom still remain.

Recently the Jammu and Kashmir administration released its Information Technology policy to attract investors and has spoken of roadshows in metros to attract investment. Besides. the administration has also been planning an international investors’ meet to attract foreign investors.