Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:45 IST

From being an employee at Tata Steels to occupying the Chief Minister’s chair in Jharkhand, Raghubar Das has had an eventful political journey. Das, who is the first non-tribal CM in a state with over 26% tribal population, now faces a renewed challenge to lead the BJP to victory in the 2019 assembly polls. The opposition is all geared up to corner the Chief Minister on issues like Maoist violence, mob lynchings, farmer and tribal issues. Can Raghubar Das buck anti-incumbency and return to power.