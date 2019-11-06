e-paper
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic

The last phase of polling is on December 20th and the results will be declared on December 23.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:07 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

After Haryana and Maharashtra, now the state of Jharkhand is set to go to polls. The state will vote in five phases beginning November 30th. The last phase of polling is on December 20th and the results will be declared on December 23. Pollsters and politicians alike will be keenly watching what transpires in the Jharkhand elections. So what’s at stake for the BJP and the opposition parties in the upcoming polls. Watch this video to find out.

Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Ayodhya Verdict Sara Ali Khan IBPS SO Recruitment Alia Bhatt SSC MTS Result 2019 Devendra Fadnavis Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone Laal Singh Chaddha India vs Bangladesh

