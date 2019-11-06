Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:07 IST

After Haryana and Maharashtra, now the state of Jharkhand is set to go to polls. The state will vote in five phases beginning November 30th. The last phase of polling is on December 20th and the results will be declared on December 23. Pollsters and politicians alike will be keenly watching what transpires in the Jharkhand elections. So what’s at stake for the BJP and the opposition parties in the upcoming polls. Watch this video to find out.