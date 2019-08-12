Explosion, fire aboard offshore vessel; crew members jump into sea, 1 missing

india

The crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar had a narrow escape after a fire engulfed the vessel off Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

All 29 crew members jumped into the sea when the fire broke out, 28 members have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard while search is on for one missing crew member.

“At 11.30 am on August 12, the crew of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar had to abandon their vessel and jump into the water to save themselves from a fire which engulfed the vessel. There was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” a release by the Indian Coast Guard said.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni which was in the area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation. ICGS Rani Rashmoni in coordination with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) boats rescued the distressed crew.

“28 out of the 29 crew present on board have been rescued while the search for one missing crew is in progress. ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICG Helicopter and ICGS C-432 were pressed into action to further augment the rescue efforts,” the release stated.

