Explosives for Myanmar rebel forces seized at Mizoram border

NEW DELHI: Security forces seized a large cache of explosives believed to be meant for anti-junta resistance forces in Myanmar near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. The seizure comes against the backdrop of AR, which guards the Indo-Myanmar border, increasing surveillance along the border (X/Spearcorps)

Two men were caught with the “ war-like stores at the Serchhip-Thenzawl road” that included 9,600 gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and 1800 metres of Cordtex, officials aware of the matter said.

In a post on X, the army said the explosives were seized from a vehicle intercepted at a check post set up by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of explosives.

The seizure comes against the backdrop of AR, which guards the Indo-Myanmar border, increasing surveillance along the border following inputs that personnel of Myanmar’s People’s Defence Force (PDF) were trying to ferry explosives and other illegal items across the porous border.

PDF have been fighting the junta since the February 1, 2021, military coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

This is the second instance of the border guarding force seizing a large quantity of explosives headed to Myanmar. On October 12, Assam Rifles seized 39,000 detonators from a hideout near the Tiau River along the border. In May, a cadre of the Chin Resistance Force (CRF) was also caught trying to smuggle bullets, radio sets and tactical gear into Myanmar via Mizoram, AR officials said.

“In the latest case, two Mizoram residents have also been apprehended. They were handed to the Mizoram police. Police will probe how Myanmar’s rebel forces are taking supplies from here,” an official said.

Officials said there has been an increase in smuggling via Mizoram’s borders after the Manipur government banned the movement of vehicles between India and Myanmar from their state border under the free movement regime (FMR). The FMR allows people from both countries living within 16km of the border to cross across without a visa or passport.

Myanmar shares a 1,643-km border with several Indian states including Mizoram and Manipur.

The Centre has started work to fence the border to prevent cases of illegal entry from Myanmar and the smuggling of weapons and drugs. At least 30km of the border has been fenced to date. Officials have confirmed that it would be a mix of physical and smart fencing. The Centre and the Manipur government have also accused militant groups from Myanmar of involvement in fanning the ethnic clashes in Manipur which have been continuing for the last 18 months.