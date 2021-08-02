Ex-PM Tony Abbott in India as Australia’s special trade envoy

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott is visiting the country during August 2-6 as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s special trade envoy for India to deepen trade and investment ties.

Abbott will meet Indian ministers, business leaders and think tanks to energise the bilateral economic relationship, Australian high commission Barry O’Farrell said on Monday.

“The Australia-India bilateral relationship is at a historic high. In 2020, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and Prime Minister Morrison elevated our relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. We also committed to strengthening our economic relationship,” O’Farrell said.

“Australia is keen to deepen our trade and investment links with India and take our economic relationship to the next level,” he added.

O’Farrell said Australia believes increasing bilateral trade and investment will help drive economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and build secure and resilient supply chains. Abbott was appointed the prime minister’s special trade envoy for India to take forward this important agenda.

Abbott’s discussions with Indian interlocutors will focus on the India-Australia comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, “which will propel our economic relationship to its full potential, to the mutual benefit of the Indian and Australian people”, O’Farrell said.

India and Australia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and upgraded their 2+2 foreign affairs and defence dialogue to the ministerial level at a virtual summit between Modi and Morrison in June last year.

The two countries also signed seven agreements at the time of the summit focused on crucial areas such as defence and rare earth minerals, including the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement, which will facilitate reciprocal access to military logistics facilities, allow more complex military exercises and improve interoperability between the armed forces of the two sides.