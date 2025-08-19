Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy INDIA bloc’s candidate for Vice-Presidential poll

Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, 79, will be the INDIA bloc’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday. Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy (SC)

Reddy, who was born on July 8, 1946, was enrolled as an advocate at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. He practiced in writ and civil matters at the Andhra Pradesh high court. He was a government pleader in the high court from 1988-90. He served as an additional standing counsel for the Central government in 1990 and legal adviser and standing counsel for Osmania University.

Justice (retd) Reddy was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court in May 1995 and the Chief Justice of the Gauhati high court in December 2005. Appointed as a Supreme Court judge in 2007, he retired in July 2011.

The announcement of his candidature came two days after CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, was named the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential poll scheduled for September 9.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s highest decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board.

BJP president JP Nadda said the decision to nominate 68-year-old Radhakrishnan, who was earlier the governor of Jharkhand (2023 to 2024) and had additional charge of Telangana and served as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, was taken after “extensive discussions with the NDA partners”.

Nadda said senior leaders of the BJP had also reached out to the opposition parties to support the NDA’s nominee. “The opposition leaders conveyed to us that their decision to support the nominee will depend on the candidate…we are hopeful that the VP will be elected by consensus,” Nadda said.