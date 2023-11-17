Externment notice issued to five Bajrang Dal workers in Dakshina Kannada distt

Five members of Bajrang Dal were issued externment notices in connection with their alleged involvement in multiple cases, including the charges of moral policing, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. According to the notices, the accused has been asked to appear before the SDM on November 22 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Puttur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Girish Nandan in Dakshina Kannada district issued the notices to the Bajrang Dal members. According to the notices, the accused has been asked to appear before the SDM on November 22 to defend themselves as to “why they shouldn’t be banished for their acts”. The HT has verified the copy of the notices.

A police officer based in Putur who is familiar with the developments said: “Owing to their (the Bajrang Dal activists’) previous involvement in communal cases, we requested for their banishment.” The request aimed to maintain law and order only in the region and not any other issues, said the officer, requesting anonymity.

Police identified the accused as Lathesh Gundya, Prajwal Rai, Nishant Pujari, PradeepRai and Dinesh Pujari. Latesh Gundya serves as the coordinator of Bajrang Dal in Puttur taluk, and the other four work under him as office bearers of Bajrang Dal, said police.

The notices have been issued under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1953, citing their alleged roles in communal riots, cattle rustling, and moral policing. Four out of the five activists have only one case against them, said the officer quoted above. The banishment requests have been filed from Puttur Town police station and Sullia police station. The police are considering banishing Latesh to Bellary district and Prajwal to Bagalkote district, and an official banishment order may be issued for up to one year.

In July 2023, similar notices were served against three Bajrang Dal activists from Mangaluru, but a court granted a stay on it.

Reacting to the notices, Pejavara mutt pontiff Vishwa Prasanna Swami expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s move to target one community.

“The government’s use of banishment against coastal Hindu activists is not appropriate in lines of equality and fairness,” he told the reporters.

Meanwhile, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel met Puttur SDM Girish Nandan in connection with the notices.

“What is the measure to banish the Bajrang Dal workers? Even for people who have just one case against them you have served a notice. So you banish me first. Why are you banishing the activities of Bajrang Dal? Before taking out an order please verify. Do not carry out orders due to some pressure,” he said.

The MP also targeted Congress over hate politics.

Speaking to reporters, Nalin said, “Congress is playing hate politics. They are banishing workers of Bajrang Dal by slapping false cases against them. This is not right. I condemn this move. I have taken the concerned officer to task”.

“A banishment notice has been served to those who have just one case against them. We will not allow this to happen. After the Congress assumed power, two murders have taken place in Puttur itself. Four people have been murdered in one home in Udupi. What was the intelligence doing? Their hands are tied. Goonda elements are benefiting after chief minister Siddaramaiah has taken charge.”

District DCC president K Harish Kumar refuted the allegations and said: “The police action came as they were observing their activities since years... the Congress government came just five months ago. It is not the decision of the government”. He said, “The law enforcement agencies are doing their work and party has no role in it”.