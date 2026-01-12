Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS after losing consciousness twice, officials share update

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a former Vice President of India, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday after he lost consciousness twice over the weekend, officials said. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar admitted to AIIMS after health scare. (PTI)

According to news agency PTI, the 74-year-old experienced health issues on January 10 and was later taken to AIIMS, where doctors decided to admit him for further examination.

Dhankhar resigned from the vice-president's post on July 21 last year, citing health reasons. The resignation was abrupt and had triggered speculation at the time. Following his resignation, Dhankhar made limited public appearances.

Sharing the health update, officials said Dhankhar had “two bouts of unconsciousness” on Saturday when he went to the washroom. He was subsequently advised medical evaluation.

“Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests,” an official said, reported PTI.

Doctors are expected to conduct an MRI as part of the medical assessment, officials added.

Dhankhar has reportedly blacked out on several occasions in the past while attending recent public events, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital, according to an official.

There has been no official statement yet from Dhankhar or his family on his current condition.