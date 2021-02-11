IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Eye on Bengal polls, Amit Shah nurtures Rajbongshi sentiments, showers sops
Amit Shah also announced a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar. (PTI PHOTO)
Amit Shah also announced a 500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar. (PTI PHOTO)
india news

Eye on Bengal polls, Amit Shah nurtures Rajbongshi sentiments, showers sops

  • The Rajbongshi community, the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) group of West Bengal, forms around 30% of the population in north Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST

With an eye on the crucial assembly elections in West Bengal, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the formation of a new battalion in the paramilitary forces that would be named after the famed armed troops of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar - Narayani Sena.

“In the name of Narayani Sena, the Narendra Modi-led government will set up a new battalion named Narayani Battalion in the central paramilitary forces. The training centre would be named after Chilarai (Shukladhwaj Singha --- a legendary commander of the Koch dynasty),” Shah said while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar.

The Rajbongshi community, the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) group of West Bengal, forms around 30% of the population in north Bengal. The formation of a ‘Narayani Sena’ regiment has been an emotive issue for them.

Earlier in November 2020, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also announced the formation of three police battalions one of them being ‘Narayani’ in Cooch Behar to woo the community ahead of the polls.

Shah also announced a 500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar.

He added that the BJP government would develop a tourist circuit comprising Madan Mohan Temple, Kamteshwari Mandir and the birth-place of Panchanan Barma so that people from across India could visit.

With Cooch Behar being a district located along the porous Indo-Bangla border, the Union home minister attacked the state’s ruling TMC on cross-border infiltration.

“Just the name of Narayani Sena, had left the Mughal army bewildered. Chilarai forced the Mughals to retreat. But today that land is being filled up with infiltrators,” he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the community, which is numerically significant in North Bengal especially in Cooch Behar district, had helped the BJP to make deep inroads in north Bengal. Shah met Ananta Rai Maharaj in Assam. He is one of the most important Rajbongshi leaders.

The TMC is however not far behind in the race. Banerjee had recently announced two separate boards for the Rajbongshi, along with 25 crore for the community’s upliftment.

Earlier in January, Banerjee said the school education department would inspect 200 informal schools, where education was imparted through Rajbongshi language, to find out whether those could be converted into formal schools.

Out of the eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal, BJP had won seven in 2019 elections leaving just one for the Congress. The TMC didn’t win any seats. This time both parties are eyeing north Bengal where the Rajbongshi community plays an important role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Present dangers cannot be ignored, says army chief

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that while the Indian Army is preparing for future conflicts, the “real and present dangers” on the country’s borders cannot be ignored
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts flag privacy concerns as Koo records surge in downloads

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Social media website Koo recorded a massive surge in user base, but cyber security researchers flagged potential privacy risks for users, triggering a war of words with its developers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

To tackle low participation, House panel attendance bar may be lowered

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: With Parliamentary standing committee meetings frequently plagued by low attendance, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha authorities are set to reduce the quorum, or the bar for minimum attendance in these meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BJP govt honours critics too, says PM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not believe in political untouchability , stressing that his government has honoured even its critics for their role in nation-building
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CAA to be enforced after vaccination drive: Shah

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Kolkata: The Centre will enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, after the drive for vaccination against the coronavirus disease gets over in the country, Union home minister Amit Shah said in West Bengal on Thursday, reaching out to an influential refugee community that is credited with helping his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up an impressive showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Health minister dispels concerns after Chhattisgarh seeks to halt Covaxin supply

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday dispelled concerns over Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research, saying it was produced after “due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data” and is “safe and immunogenic” for use
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Protector can’t adopt brutality: Top court on custodial torture

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Beating a person in a police station causes a sense of fear in society, is a matter of great public concern and such brutality on the part of the police cannot be condoned, the Supreme Court said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah also announced a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar. (PTI PHOTO)
Amit Shah also announced a 500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar. (PTI PHOTO)
india news

Eye on Bengal polls, Amit Shah nurtures Rajbongshi sentiments, showers sops

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • The Rajbongshi community, the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) group of West Bengal, forms around 30% of the population in north Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Election officials in Kashmir targeted by hackers: Experts

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Election officials in Kashmir were hacked by a group that has also typically targeted people linked to India’s adversaries such as Pakistan, cyber security researchers said in a recent analysis after discovering malware and the data that was purportedly stolen from victims’ phones
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Chamoli rescue ops briefly halted as water level rises

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Dehradun: Rescue and search operations were briefly halted at NTPC’s Tapovan hydel project on Thursday afternoon after police in Uttarakhand issued an alert over rising water levels in the Alaknanda river and its tributary Dhauliganga, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister for the fourth time in a row. He is also scheduled to meet the President and vice-president. (ANI PHOTO).
This is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister for the fourth time in a row. He is also scheduled to meet the President and vice-president. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

‘A courtesy call’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on meeting with PM Modi

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:03 PM IST
  • The meeting with the PM and Shah, immediately after the cabinet expansion in Bihar, assumes significance following the impending cabinet expansion at the Centre. Also, it is believed that Kumar in his meeting could have raised the issue of LJP’s continuation in NDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne had discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. (MINT PHOTO).
External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne had discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. (MINT PHOTO).
india news

India, Australia discuss situation in Myanmar post military coup

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • India has close ties with both the civilian and military leadership of Myanmar, and the security relationship between the two countries is crucial in view of concerns related to militant groups from the northeastern states that have bases in Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway, the agency added.(ANI)
Fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operation is underway, the agency added.(ANI)
india news

1 injured in chemical factory fire in Bulandshahr

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Meerut
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Vandana, Dibai’s circle officer, said that the fire broke out at around 7pm and fire tenders struggled for more than two hours to douse the blaze.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tableau will also showcase Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India.
The tableau will also showcase Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India.
india news

Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ayodhya Ram temple: Trust member

PTI, Ayodhya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP