Eye on sixth term, Sikkim CM Chamling rolls out government job scheme in state

Seeking a record sixth term as chief minister, Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling rolled out its ‘one family one job’ scheme on Saturday, announcing appointment of 20,000 persons a few months before the assembly polls.

In the process Sikkim became a state with every sixth person holding a government job. Sikkim that has 0.62 million population, according to the 2011 census, now has 0.1 million state government employees.

“We are giving employment to 20,000 youths under the ‘one family, one job’ scheme in the first phase....” said Chamling at a job fair at Gangtok. He also handed over appointment letters to several youngsters.

The ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leaders have already said that if re-elected, they will roll out a Universal Basic Income (UBI) in the state that envisions ensuring a minimum round the year income for families irrespective what do they do.

“This is not a temporary job. All the 20,000 adhoc employees would be regularised after five years,” claimed Chamling.

However, an appointment letter in the possession of HT said, “The appointment is purely temporary and does not confer right to regular appointment.” “His or her appointment is on purely temporary basis on a consolidated pay of Rs 12000 per month,” reads another appointment letter.

Sikkim officials said a total of 16,317 posts have already been created in 12 departments, and funds for salaries have been sought in the supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Assembly. Though none would comment on the expenditure the new jobs would entail, officials indicated it would add an additional expenditure of Rs 2.4 billion a year (assuming an average monthly salary of Rs 10,000).

Opposition parties Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) termed the move as a gimmick.

SKM president PS Golay branded the move as political stunt, alleging that, “it implies desperation on the part of Chamling. The jobs are purely temporary only for two months.”

HSP vice president Bhaichung Bhutia said, “It is only after the HSP raised the issue of corruption and unemployment, Chamling came out with this scheme to fool the people.”

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 00:32 IST