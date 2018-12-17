Facebook temporarily blocks account of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s son

Son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been temporarily blocked from Facebook for sharing anti-Muslim posts.

Al Jazeera reported that Yair Netanyahu was blocked for 24 hours after he shared a content including “All Muslims (to) leave” on his social media account here on Thursday (local time), following the latest violence that erupted in West Bank claiming the lives of two Israeli soldiers and three Palestinians.

“Do you know where there are no attacks? In Iceland and in Japan where coincidentally there are no Muslims,” Al Jazeera cited the Prime Minister’s son as writing on his social media account.

While, seeking a peaceful solution between the long-drawn conflict between the Jews and the Arabs, the Prime Minister’s son also wrote in a second post that either “all Jews leave (Israel) or all Muslims leave”. “I prefer the second option,” Yair Netanyahu further claimed.

Meanwhile, the social media giant deleted the post that included “avenging the deaths” of the two Israeli soldiers who died in the West Bank violence.

The Prime Minister’s son, in an act of revenge also took a screenshot of his earlier post, addressing all Muslims to leave Israel, against the rules of the Facebook community and shared it on Twitter claiming it to be a “dictatorship of thought”.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:27 IST