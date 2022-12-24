Govt factchecks report on arrivals from nations with high Covid caseload

The government on Saturday busted a fake news report that claimed a negative Covid test report was being made mandatory for international passengers arriving from countries with a high caseload. With coronavirus cases skyrocketing in China, Indian authorities have been alert to prevent another wave of the devastating coronavirus.

What was the claim?

A few media reports cited Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as saying that people from “selected countries”, said to be identified over the next week, where the caseload is higher “will have to upload their (COVID-19) RT-PCR reports” and only then will they be permitted to travel.

Also Read | 'Need to be alert, not panic': Mandaviya after meeting with state ministers on Covid

What is the fact?

While the central government has taken various precautionary measures, including random testing at airports, to keep the virus away, it clarified that the specific information about Covid testing of international passengers circulating on social media was false.

“This message is circulating on social media platforms regarding #COVID19 testing of incoming passengers to India. The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING,” the health ministry tweeted from its official handle.

#FakeNews



This message is circulating on social media platforms regarding #COVID19 testing of incoming passengers to India.



The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/nNRnFTqaod — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 24, 2022

India has the second highest number of overall cases in the world to date. With the latest surge in many nations, Health Minister Mandaviya announced that the government will start randomly testing 2 per cent of international passengers arriving at its airports.

Meanwhile, the Centre has approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for the 18+ age group. It was introduced on the Co-WIN platform last evening. The Centre has also asked the state governments to look out for any new variants of the virus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas.