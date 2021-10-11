Faction-ridden Congress sees uneasy calm in Kerala as PCC list is prepared

An uneasy calm is prevailing in the faction-ridden Congress in Kerala as the party high command is expected to clear the state office bearers’ list soon. The party has made it clear that the list will be lean, not a jumbo one, and many leaders are anxious about their positions and group equations.

There were enough fireworks when the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents were announced in August. There was a spate of resignations and disciplinary action taken. Sulking former state president VM Sudheeran had resigned from all party posts including the membership of the All India Congress Committee. And senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala aired their displeasure in public.

“The new list will be lean and mean. It will be a mix of both, young and experienced. After the new DCC presidents’ elevation, changes are visible on the ground. We will transform the party as a well-oiled machine and make it battle- ready,” said state party chief K Sudhakaran denying chances of another revolt in the party. He said he had extensive talks with senior leaders before finalizing the list.

Now the party has 100-odd secretaries, many vice-presidents and other office-bearers. But the new PCC committee will have only 50 members and their work will be monitored closely, said Sudhakaran. He said he’s planning to transform the party a semi-cadre outfit and hard work and organising capacity will be main criteria for leaders. Recently the party had conducted a workshop for the new DCC presidents in the state capital.

Earlier factions were supreme in the party and leaders filled maximum posts with their cronies to maintain group equations and often the party took a backseat. Leaders who were not part of these powerful blocs were either ignored or side-lined.

But the party was forced to carry out major changes after the humiliating defeat in the April assembly elections. It decided to clip the wings of powerful groups by installing a new crop of leaders. It appointed K Sudhakaran, a tough leader from the Communist heartland Kannur as the PCC president and another grassroot leader V D Satheesan as the opposition leader side-lining two powerful blocs led by former CM Oommen Chandy and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala who ruled the party for more than one and a half decade.

Many see it as a major generational shift but group leaders refuse to buy it saying it is difficult for the party to surge ahead by side-lining senior leaders like Chandy and Chennithala. But the party has rallied behind the new leadership and supported its moves to impose discipline in the party. Two days back, the party had issued show-cause notices to 97 leaders for their alleged lapses during the assembly elections.